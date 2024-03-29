 
Meghan Markle sees ‘nothing wrong' in making money off Royal name

By
Web Desk
March 29, 2024

Meghan Markle intelligently used the right time to unveil her new lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently promoting American Riviera Orchard as her upcoming project, deliberately launched it at a time when the Royal Family is making headlines due to their health crisis.

For this unversed, both King Charles and Kate Middleton have announced their cancer diagnosis over a span of two months:

Speaking about the turn of events, Royal expert Tom Quinn explains: "The palace has given up thinking that Meghan and Harry will lie low and behave properly. The new brand won’t come as a surprise, and in fact, I’ve spoken to people who are surprised that something like this didn’t happen sooner. Meghan has calculated that the Kate health mystery and King Charles’ illness mean there is more attention on the royal family than usual, and that she might be able to benefit from some of that attention."

Quinn tells Mirror: “Like many Americans, Meghan just cannot understand why anyone should see that making money out of your connections is ever a bad thing. There are groans at Kensington Palace about Meghan‘s new website – for all their modernising, the role family still dislike what they see as grubby moneymaking and the fact that Meghan is planning to sell kitchen and cookery equipment is grubby in the palace’s view.

