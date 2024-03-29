King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours

King Charles sends message amid abdication rumours

Britain’s King Charles has issued a powerful statement as the monarch echoed the pledge to serve the nation that he made at his coronation last year.



King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, was unable to attend the 2024 Royal Maundy Service, so a recording of the message was played to the congregation at Worcester Cathedral.

In his recorded message, the monarch says, “This act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service - to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve’.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father further vowed, “That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.”

He also praised people who "extend the hand of friendship, especially in a time of need."

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.