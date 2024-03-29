 
King Charles warned ahead of major public appearance at Easter Service

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

King Charles has been warned his appearance at the Sunday’s Easter service would not be easy for the monarch as his deteriorated health is already visible.

Speaking on Charles’ appearance, a royal expert claimed that while the monarch is “determined” to attend the service, it would be hard for him considering his condition.

In a conversation with GB News, former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole said that "effects of his cancer treatment" are visible in the latest portrait of Charles released by the Buckingham Palace.

The monarch could be seen sitting at his desk at the Palace’s 18th century Room, alongside an arrangement of spring flowers in the photo released to mark Easter Weekend.

Cole said Charles "less fuller face" and "thinning lips" shows how much his health has been affected after being diagnosed of cancer at age 75.

He went on to say that Charles cancer diagnosis and treatment "hasn't been easy" and is "obviously a great strain for anybody.”

"While you're bearing the burdens of being head of state at the same time as you're being treated, I'm sure it isn't easy for him,” he added.

Cole said Charles is “determined” attend Sunday's Easter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, before mentioning how his appearance would be heartening for his fans. 

