King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer

File Footage

King Charles’ latest portrait released by Buckingham Palace to mark the Easter Weekend raised concerns for the monarch’s health amid cancer diagnosis.



Commenting on his latest photograph, royal expert Michael Cole noted that "effects of his cancer treatment" are visible on Charles in his new portrait.

He told GB News that Charles’ appearance at Sunday’s Easter service would mark and important occasion and the King seemed worried.

Cole said apart from the appearance, the father-of-two has other worries which includes his younger son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has also been diagnosed of cancer.

Despite his open call for reconciliation during an interview with Good Morning America few weeks ago, Harry has not been able to reconnect with any member of the Royal family except Charles.

Cole said Charles is worried of Harry, who is set to meet the King again during his UK visit in May for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary.

"It's an important time, and of course he has other worries, not least Prince Harry out in California and what he's doing,” the expert said.

"And other members of the Royal Family in trouble. Real trouble at the moment is notably Kate, his beloved daughter-in-law, as he always refers to her."