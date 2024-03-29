 
King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

King Charles expresses 'great sadness' as he misses royal event with very special place in his heart

King Charles has expressed his ‘great sadness’ after he missed the royal event which has a very special place in his heart.

The King was unable to attend the 2024 Royal Maundy Service, so recorded the message which was played to the congregation at Worcester Cathedral.

In his message, King Charles says, “Ladies and Gentlemen, it is, for me, a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today. The Maundy Service has a very special place in my heart.”

“It has its origin in the life of Our Lord who knelt before his disciples and, to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet. And, as we have just heard, in doing so he deliberately gave to them and to us all an example of how we should serve and care for each other”, the King’s message further says.

Queen Camilla, on behalf of King Charles, presented Maundy Money to 75 men and 75 women in Worcester Cathedral in recognition of service to their local communities.

The tradition of the Monarch or their representative presenting alms on Maundy Thursday goes back to 1213.

