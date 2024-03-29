 
Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has said that plastic pollution is not just an environmental crisis, it is a ‘threat to life’ itself

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared her photos from an event and said, “Honoured to attend the launch of Women of Waste in Samoa and learning that plastic pollution is not just an environmental crisis; it is a threat to life itself.”

Sarah further said, “Pacific Islands, like Samoa, with their unique strengths and vulnerabilities can be the torchbearers of collaborative action towards a planet free of plastic waste.

“What an inspirational morning with these incredible women and youth leaders.”

According to UNDP, Women of Waste or WOW, is a unique initiative that was launched to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The launch brought together civil society organizations, private companies and entrepreneurs, government officials, and development partners at the Taumeasina Island Resort.

