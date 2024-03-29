 
Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer

March 29, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly facing some major guilt and are ‘desperately sorry’ after news of Kate Middleton’s cancer came to light.

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop issued these sentiments.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet she weighed in on things.

It all began with Dr. Dunlop saying, “The Duke of Sussex is a man in tune with his emotions, a man who grew up from the age of 12 without a mother. He knows this isn’t about him, it’s about Kate and the gravity of her condition.”

She also added, “He will feel desperately sorry and worried for his brother and sister-in-law, and yes, probably regretful too. Right now Harry (and to an extent Meghan) will be wrestling with all sorts of conflicting emotions: guilt, love, even loneliness, miles from their British family.”

Before concluding the expert also chimed in to say, “The duke will need space to come to terms with what is a massive shift in priorities on the other side of the Atlantic, in a family that he ultimately loves, but has been estranged from. This is a time for healing … They need each other. Our royal family is stronger together.”

