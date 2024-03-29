Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton?

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly keen in fixing their relationship with the Royal family for the secure future of their new brand.



However, a source said, as per The Express, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex know the Royals are going through a hard time amid King Charles and Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis.

Hence, the couple has decided to wait till the time is right to approach the royal family. This might mean that Meghan cancels her potential UK visit in May.

Speaking on the matter, the source said, “Harry and Meghan are very keen to mend the relationship with his family, but they know that now might not be the right time, especially in light of Kate’s cancer announcement.”

“They [the Sussexes] are happy to wait until the time is right before working on mending fences and building bridges,” the insider added.

“That means Meghan might have to sit this one out until the feeling among the public indicates that it is the right time to return."

This comes after a source revealed that Meghan’s name has been mentioned as a guest on the official running order of the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary event to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

However, the former actor has not confirmed whether or not she will be making an appearance, the insider spilt to the publication.

They said, “The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush, but the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service has now been confirmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.”

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance,” they added.

"Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” the source said