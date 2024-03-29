 
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

March 29, 2024

Prince Harry has started developing a love for being on camera after getting inspired by his wife Meghan Markle’s “affinity for the spotlight,” an insider claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has been tipped numerous times to appear on television as his Hollywood pals suggest him to star in a TV show. However, the Duke has something else in mind.

According to Life & Style, Prince Harry would love to host his own TV show and interview “entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Richard Branson about their passion projects.”

A tipster told the publication, “It looks like Meghan’s affinity for the spotlight has rubbed off on him because Harry loves being on the Hollywood scene.”

The insider told the publication that Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble has suggested Harry to make an appearance on The Kardashians. “Harry laughed at the idea, but it did intrigue him,” they said.

However, Harry knows he cannot act but he “could do a one-off guest appearance,” the insider said before adding that Meghan has suggested him to take acting classes.

“A lot of directors would love to hire him, even if it were just for the buzz it would create,” the source commented.

As for Harry, he would be more comfortable being himself on TB. “If he is going to go the TV and film route, he would prefer to host a show,” noted the insider.

“He would love to, perhaps, interview entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Richard Branson about their passion projects.”

