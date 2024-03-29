Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is expected to make a grand appearance alongside her husband Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in UK.



According to The Express, the Duchess of Sussex has not confirmed whether or not she will be accompanying the Duke at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

Speaking on the matter, a royal commentator and journalist said the Suits alum may not come as she knows she won’t receive a warm welcome.

Jonathan Sacerdoti said, “I can’t say whether she will come back in May So far she’s avoided he country, perhaps sensibly.”

“I don’t think she’ll get the warmest welcome here if she does,” he added.

Dishing on the Royal rift, he added, “I think rifts do occur in many families. But I think it's unusual for estranged family members to pursue a strategy of making money off gossip about the rest of their family.”

“That's because most people don't have any currency in that direction. I don't think people will be too interested to hear about gossip from ordinary families.”

But when it comes to the Sussexes, they saw this as something good for their reputation and “presumably in their bank balance as well,” commented Sacerdoti.