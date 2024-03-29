Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch

file footage

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces multiple raids linked to a federal sex trafficking probe, another concerning video of him with a teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced.



In the video, where Justin was only 16, per Page Six, Diddy asks: “What's up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

The Baby hitmaker seemed nervous as he replied: “I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my ... and what not ... but you never got my number. I'm going to tell you my number.”

Another clip of the duo circulated this week where the Coming Home crooner said the then-15-year-old Justin would be spending 48 hours with him.

“He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose - but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.”

He added: “I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy.”

Justin looked up at Diddy and smiled, only commenting “yeah” and "full crazy.”