 
menu

Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

file footage

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces multiple raids linked to a federal sex trafficking probe, another concerning video of him with a teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced.

In the video, where Justin was only 16, per Page Six, Diddy asks: “What's up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

The Baby hitmaker seemed nervous as he replied: “I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my ... and what not ... but you never got my number. I'm going to tell you my number.”

Another clip of the duo circulated this week where the Coming Home crooner said the then-15-year-old Justin would be spending 48 hours with him.

“He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose - but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.”

He added: “I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy.”

Justin looked up at Diddy and smiled, only commenting “yeah” and "full crazy.”

More From Entertainment:

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving video

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving
King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'

King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'
Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family
Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton? video

Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer video

King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth

Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth
King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours video

King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours