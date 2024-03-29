 
Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito

Web Desk
March 29, 2024

Meghan Markle is allegedly attempting to give the world a sneak peek into her own lifestyle in Montecito with the new business venture.

Expert Christine Ross issued these observations while highlighting the Duchess’ brand new lifestyle brand.

She weighed in on everything during a candid conversation with Hello! Magazine.

It all began with her pointing out how the Duchess is trying to give the world some insight into her “Montecito lifestyle” with American Riviera Orchard.

In the eyes of the expert, the brand “is a logical next step for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Because even “before her marriage, her website The Tig was growing in popularity and notoriety.”

“When it was closed prior to her wedding, there was an outcry for her down-to-earth content and insights into her lifestyle.”

At the end of the day, “the appeal of these websites is the relatability, like we could achieve the same level of glamour or elegance if we just had the same breakfast recipes.”

