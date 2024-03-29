Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans

Prince Harry has previously accused the Royal Family of leaking news to the press

Prince Harry is said to be “permanently” afraid of what the Royal Family is up to, per an expert.

Royal author Tom Quinn notes that since the Duke of Sussex is “so far away” from the family that it leaves him perpetually worried about their planning.

“Because Harry is so far away now from the day-to-day lives of the rest of the Royal family, he’s permanently in the state of paranoia about ‘The Firm’ betraying him or doing things without letting him know or planning things that will make him look bad,” Tom told The Mirror.

Harry has previously shared his thoughts on the family’s PR strategy’s affecting him and his brother Prince William in his memoir Spare.

“I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he wrote. “In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

The Duke told ITV’s Tom Bradby that Camilla had leaked one of her “conversations with William to the press.”

He claimed the Prince of Wales was “seething” over rumours that his dad King Charles, Camilla and her spin doctor were behind leaked stories about his life.

He wrote in Spare: “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it any more. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile.”