Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with multiple lawsuits including gang rape, sex trafficking, and sexual assault

Sean “Diddy” Combs seemed unbothered as he stepped out with his twin daughters after two of his homes were raided in an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation.

Diddy was enjoying an evening with his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 17. He flashed a peace sign when he saw paparazzi.

The rapper, 54, sported a black and purple velour sweatsuit with Nike sneakers and sunglasses. His daughters rocked identical outfits as usual, donning black leggings, white sports bras, black zip-up sweatshirts, large black shades and black and white Nike Air Jordans.

The duo were set to go for a vacation to the Bahamas with their dad before he was detained at the airport and his Miami and Los Angeles estate were raided. The music mogul was pictured pacing at the airport hours after the investigation began.

“Diddy was detained at the airport while headed to the Bahamas with the twins,” a source told Page Six.

Diddy has become embroiled in several allegations, including gang rape, sex trafficking, and sexual assault and maintains his innocence. His attorney Aaron Dyer termed the raids an “overuse” of military forces.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he told the publication.