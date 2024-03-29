 
menu

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Kanye Wests wife Bianca Censori is reportedly struggling with the frequent public appearances
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly struggling with the frequent public appearances

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly not ok with being used as a “free marketing tool” for his upcoming album Vultures 2.

Bianca has been stepping out with Kanye frequently in racy outfits, with the rapper, 46, often taking to his social media handles with provocative photos of his wife.

Now, an insider says the Yeezy architect is having a hard time as the Carnival hitmaker is “pushing for more ahead of the release of Vultures 2.

“She needs a break and needs to step back,” a tipster told Daily Mail. “She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2.”

“She feels like he is using her as a free marketing tool – as does everyone else,” they said. “These past couple of months have been an experience, but she really wants to focus on having children after the album drops. She knows she is overexposed.”

This comes after several reports said Bianca’s family was worried about the rapper’s treatment of her, including one which said her father intended to have a talk with Kanye about her barely there outfits.

Bianca’s sister Angelina has now quashed all such reports, saying their family totally supports Kanye and his business endeavors.

“We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping,” she told the Herald Sun.

“It's all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason
Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer
Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito

Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito
Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits

Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles

Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles
Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans

Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans
Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue

Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue
Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'

Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'
Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions video

Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions
Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch video

Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving video

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving
King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason