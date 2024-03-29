Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly struggling with the frequent public appearances

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly not ok with being used as a “free marketing tool” for his upcoming album Vultures 2.

Bianca has been stepping out with Kanye frequently in racy outfits, with the rapper, 46, often taking to his social media handles with provocative photos of his wife.

Now, an insider says the Yeezy architect is having a hard time as the Carnival hitmaker is “pushing for more ahead of the release of Vultures 2.

“She needs a break and needs to step back,” a tipster told Daily Mail. “She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2.”

“She feels like he is using her as a free marketing tool – as does everyone else,” they said. “These past couple of months have been an experience, but she really wants to focus on having children after the album drops. She knows she is overexposed.”

This comes after several reports said Bianca’s family was worried about the rapper’s treatment of her, including one which said her father intended to have a talk with Kanye about her barely there outfits.

Bianca’s sister Angelina has now quashed all such reports, saying their family totally supports Kanye and his business endeavors.

“We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping,” she told the Herald Sun.

“It's all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true,” she added.