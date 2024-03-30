Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla unveil sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla has unveiled a sweet gift she received for her stepdaughter-in-law Princess of Wales Kate Middleton during her visit to Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market earlier this week.



According to HELLO! Canada Magazine, Queen Camilla was touched to receive gifts for the Princess of Wales.

The gifts also included a sweet handwritten sign from a 10-year-old girl bearing the message “Send our love to Kate."

The Queen visited Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market, where she met members of the local community and market traders.



The market has been running for almost 20 years with around 40 traders regularly setting up stall on the first Friday of each month.

Later, the palace shared photos of Queen Camilla’s visit with her sweet message.

“What a wonderfully warm welcome to Shrewsbury! Thank you to everyone who came out to say hello.”

Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment.