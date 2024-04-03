Adam Sandler honours late Joe Flaherty: 'had me and my brother laughing'

Adam Sandler mourns the death of Joe Flaherty, highlighting his profound impact on his life.

Joe Flaherty, renowned for his roles in Freaks and Geeks and SCTV passed away at the age of 82.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sandler paid a heartfelt tribute to his Happy Gilmore co-actor, Flaherty.

He expressed his admiration and respect for the late comedian in the caption, stating, "Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes."



The Jack and Jill actor described Flaherty as the 'nicest' guy you could know, stating, "Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo."

"Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all," Sandler concluded.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Flaherty's daughter confirmed the news of his death, stating, "Thank you to everyone who cared for him; he loved that he was able to make people laugh. He will be so deeply missed, but we are eternally grateful to God for him being in our lives."