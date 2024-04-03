Queen Camilla tries ‘best' to lift ‘morale' of family

Queen Camilla has seemingly put Prince Harry’s rift aside as she hosts a new charity event.



The wife of King Charles attended The Queen’s Reading Room this week and did her best to lift the morale up amid the Royal Family health crisis.

The event was also attended by Dame Joanna Lumley, Helena Bonham Carter, authors Harlan Coben, Sir Ian Rankin, Donna Tart, Ken Follett, Michael Dobbs.

Speaking about the event, a source told Mirror: "Camilla has done her best to lift morale for the family, and play her part. She beamed at her charity event for The Queen's Reading Room.”

The insider adds: “It was such a success, and she was just so honored to have everyone turn out to support - and thanked her team wholeheartedly for putting on such an important function to raise awareness of the link between reading and well-being."