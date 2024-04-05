 
‘Wronged' Meghan Markle does not want Harry to reconcile with Royals

April 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is stopping Prince Harry from extending an olive brand to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Harry, who has gotten emotional after Kate’s cancer diagnosis, wants to patch things up with family across the pond.

Speaking about the conflict between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal expert Tom Quinn notes: "There has been a change since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan feel they should extend an olive branch, but Meghan's feeling of being wronged is still stopping anything significant from happening.

He tells The Mirror: "Illness often brings feuding family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do just that."

"Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovellingly apologised for the past. It’s not going to happen,” notes the expert.

