Meghan Markle claim on Prince Harry 'sadness' over Queen death revised

Meghan Markle admitted she feels lucky to have supported husband Prince Harry after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended Her Majesty's funeral back in 2022, says her spouse was heavily optimist about the occurring.

Speaking to Variety about loss in the family, Meghan opined: "There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.



She then lauded the former monarch for her exemplary leadership.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.



"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband.'"



This comes as Prince Andrew also touched upon the Queen's bravery as Prince Philip passed away.

"The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle and she's contemplating, I think, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life," Andrew said.

