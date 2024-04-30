'Privacy seeking' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dragged for launching 'royal roadshow'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of bringing in rival tours to steal limelight from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to make an unofficial trip to Nigeria after an invitation from the Department of Defense, have turned the scenarios into a Royal roadshow.

Royal biographer Tom Bower told the Mail: “Playing the ‘Royal Card’ has become Meghan's and Harry's income lifeline. Once again, the 'privacy-seeking' couple are exploiting the family they have outrageously denounced to pump up their publicity.

“Undoubtedly, the trip will be financed by the Nigerian government. Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure.”

Meanwhile, Royal author Phil Dampier then mocked the couple for forgoing golden opportunity while they were still in the UK.

He noted: “It's ironic that the late Queen wanted Harry and Meghan to very much be her ambassadors throughout the Commonwealth and spread goodwill among its fifty or so nations, but they didn't want to do it as royals.