‘Great sadness' as King Charles ‘quite busy' for Prince Harry

King Charles will reportedly not have time for Prince Harry upon his next trip to the UK.



His Majesty, who is all set to make his big return to public duties after a brief hiatus in lieu of cancer, will have a tight schedule to reunite with Harry.

This comes as Harry prepares to land in the UK next week to celebrate the 10 years of Invictus Games. According to the Telegraph, sources say he is "quite busy.”

This visit marks Harry’s first after King Charles coronation ceremony in 2023.

The Duke also lost his security battle again the Home Office earlier this year, leaving him vulnerable upon his upcoming trip to the UK.

Harry said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home.

"The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too,Harry revealed.