Royal family shares King Charles latest personal statement

Royal family has shared King Charles latest statement on the 75th anniversary of defensive alliance NATO.



In his personal message to NATO Secretary General, King Charles praised the treaty organisation as “an antidote to years of war in Europe” and “the cornerstone of our security and the values we hold dear.”

The King’s message reads: “75 years ago, twelve countries gathered in Washington, D.C. to call into being a defensive Alliance that would act as an antidote to years of war in Europe, a symbol of the enduring bond between Europe and North America.

“The United Kingdom’s signature on the Washington Treaty marks our fundamental commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (N.A.T.O.) as the cornerstone of our security and the values we hold dear.”

He went on to say, “Having myself been born six months before the birth of N.A.T.O., I would like to send a personal message of gratitude and congratulations to N.A.T.O. on its 75 anniversary.”