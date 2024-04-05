King Charles, Prince William held secret meeting ahead of Prince Harry’s UK return?

Britain’s King Charles and his elder son Prince William have seemingly held a private meeting recently as Prince Harry is set to visit UK next month, a royal source has claimed.



A royal insider recently told the Mirror, per the Business Times, the Duke of Sussex has allegedly expressed his willingness to step into a temporary royal role to assist his father King Charles as the monarch undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the source close to Prince William has stated that there is "no chance" the future king would allow Harry to return.

The royal insider claims, "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return."

The source further says, "If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn't even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father's health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

Prince Harry is expected to return to UK in May along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.