Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ginge & whinge for obsession with royalty

April 05, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for their obsession with royalty and class.

Royal author and commentator Nathan Kay issued these claims regarding the future of the Duke and Duchess.

He touched on everything in a candid piece for Express UK.

In it he highlighted the couple’s apparent bid to cozy up to the Windsor’s and the Palace in general.

He even went as far as to write, “At last, ginge and whinge have realised that the hand that fed them will be the only one that can ever feed them in a world obsessed with royalty and class.”

“But we Brits are sceptical about their return and quite rightly so,” he also added during the course of his piece.

All in all, the expert also noted, “I believe it’s too late for a Sussex rehabilitation as long as Harry remains married to Meghan.”

Before concluding “Our forgiveness could easily have been extended to our prince – after all, we've witnessed his journey from birth and have grown up with him.”

