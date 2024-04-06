Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘sleepless nights' ahead of UK visit amid royal rift

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games in May and his wife Meghan Markle is also expected to accompany him.



As King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is having "sleepless nights" over his upcoming visit to Britain as the Duke 'would love to patch things up', however, Meghan is still 'waiting for an apology' amid their rift with the royal family.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror UK, Prince Harry and Meghan are having ‘sleepless nights’ about what they should do when the Duke visits the UK next month.

Quinn further said, “He [Prince Harry] will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won’t want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife.”

The royal expert went on to claim Archie and Lilibet father would love to patch things up with Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles during UK visit as he sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews.

“But he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan on board", he further said.