King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble

Britain’s King Charles plan to build an ideal town in Kent has apparently landed his elder son Prince William in trouble.



According to a report by the Telegraph per Daily Mail, locals have lashed out at Duchy of Cornwall plans proposed by the then Prince of Wales King Charles for 2,500 homes on 320 acres of farmland which they fear will 'swallow up historic villages into an urban mass'

The plans were first announced in 2018 when King Charles was the then Duke of Cornwall.

The proposals were recently put out for public consultation with Swale Borough Council, prompting a number of angered locals to voice their concerns.

Speaking against the plans, a local resident wrote on a Facebook campaign group: "It seems there's no end to the greed of Prince William and King Charles!!”

It is to be noted here that Prince William, who is the Prince of Wales, now controls the estate and its £345 million property portfolio including 128,000 acres of land - after he inherited it from his father, King Charles III when he ascended the throne.

As per the royal tradition, the Duchy is passed to the eldest son of a reigning British monarch.