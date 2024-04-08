 
Molly Ringwald defends daughter from nepo baby criticism

Molly Ringwald doesn’t agree with the criticism nepo-babies face as she set out to defend her eldest daughter Matilda.

The 56-year-old actress, who rose to fame with her popular roles in coming-of-age films like Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club, recently spoke with The Sunday Times and talked about her 20-year-old daughter as she praised her for taking her father’s less popular surname of Gianopoulos

“She and I are both emotional and headstrong. When she was learning to walk, if we helped her for a couple of steps she would stop and say, ‘Do myself lone’ and go back and do it again,” she said.

Molly added, “That’s still her attitude today, including in her acting career. She took Gianopoulos, her father’s name, instead of Ringwald. I said, ‘Are you sure? Ringwald is so much easier to spell and it might open some doors.’ But she was adamant.”

She then shed light on how children face a tough time for following in the footsteps of their famous parents in industries like acting, modelling or music industries.

“The nepo baby thing is ridiculous. Of course if you have a parent in the industry, it’s something that you’ve heard about and might be genetically predisposed to. I’ve talked to Matilda about navigating the spotlight but everyone experiences it differently. Some people don’t mind living completely out loud,” Molly stated.

