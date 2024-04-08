King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition

Meghan Markle’s hungry ambition has sparked a massive warning to be issued to King Charles.



This has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

It began with the author saying, “The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds.”

And on Buckingham Palace’s side of things, “Until now, he has been too accommodating.”

All in all, “It is unfortunate that the King agreed to give royal titles to the Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the author went on to note.

“Now, after the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, he probably regrets it.”

“The clue is in a recent decision to sharply reduce the formal biographies of Harry and Meghan on the Buckingham Palace website. The next step must be to remove their titles.”

Before concluding Mr Bower also went on to add, “For Charles, that will be difficult. But, as the King and Kate recover from their illnesses and rebuild the institution, it is a necessary step - to protect the sanctity of Britain’s most precious brand, the Royal Family itself.”