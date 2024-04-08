 
menu

King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Meghan Markle’s hungry ambition has sparked a massive warning to be issued to King Charles.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

It began with the author saying, “The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds.”

And on Buckingham Palace’s side of things, “Until now, he has been too accommodating.”

All in all, “It is unfortunate that the King agreed to give royal titles to the Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the author went on to note.

“Now, after the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, he probably regrets it.”

“The clue is in a recent decision to sharply reduce the formal biographies of Harry and Meghan on the Buckingham Palace website. The next step must be to remove their titles.”

Before concluding Mr Bower also went on to add, “For Charles, that will be difficult. But, as the King and Kate recover from their illnesses and rebuild the institution, it is a necessary step - to protect the sanctity of Britain’s most precious brand, the Royal Family itself.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone

Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone
Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer

Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer
Kate Middleton's cancer announcement challenges Queen Elizabeth's motto video

Kate Middleton's cancer announcement challenges Queen Elizabeth's motto

Drake Bell appears on bonus episode of 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

Drake Bell appears on bonus episode of 'Quiet on Set' docuseries
Prince William gets strength from King Charles to deal with Kate's cancer

Prince William gets strength from King Charles to deal with Kate's cancer
King Charles shares glimpse into his close bond with Kate Middleton amid cancer battle

King Charles shares glimpse into his close bond with Kate Middleton amid cancer battle
Harry, Meghan seen as ‘non serious couple' after ‘ridiculous' book ‘Spare': Author

Harry, Meghan seen as ‘non serious couple' after ‘ridiculous' book ‘Spare': Author
Meghan Markle willing to tolerate all but inconveniently restrictive title rules

Meghan Markle willing to tolerate all but inconveniently restrictive title rules