Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's divorce battle sparks tension among their children?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter might want to live with the latter now.

The estranged couple shares six children together with the 48-year-old actress living with them in Los Angeles as she has primary custody while Brad had been granted visitation rights during their bitter divorce battle.

A source has now told The Sun that their daughter Shiloh is planning to move in with her dad at his mansion in Los Feliz, California, very soon.

The update comes after the 60-year-old actor recently hit back at his ex-wife's claim that he tried to silence her with a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

“Shiloh is hoping to move in with her dad when she turns 18 next month," an insider spoke of the daughter while talking to the outlet.

Angelina’s legal team recently filed a new demand to spark negotiations that their claim would prove Brad wouldn't allow her to sell her half of the vineyard to him unless she signed a "more onerous NDA" as part of the couple's continuing court battle over ownership of Château Miraval.

Moreover, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress also claimed her ex-husband was abusive towards her before the alleged 2016 plane incident that led to their divorce.

The court documents now claim that the Fight Club star had a "history of physical abuse of Jolie."

“While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the filing stated.