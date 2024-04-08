Meghan Markle’s pent up frustrations ‘kicking’ at her

Insights into life behind closed doors has been hypothesized by royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Mirror.

According to the expert, “Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness – she can’t complain about it, but once again she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow.”

While the expert admits “Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness.”

However, with everything that went down the way that it did, the expert feels, “We will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time.”