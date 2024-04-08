 
menu

Meghan Markle's pent up frustrations ‘kicking' at her

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Meghan Markle’s pent up frustrations ‘kicking’ at her
Meghan Markle’s pent up frustrations ‘kicking’ at her

Insights into life behind closed doors has been hypothesized by royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Mirror.

According to the expert, “Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness – she can’t complain about it, but once again she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow.”

While the expert admits “Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness.”

However, with everything that went down the way that it did, the expert feels, “We will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time.”

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Scott shares special message for 'Fleabag' fans

Andrew Scott shares special message for 'Fleabag' fans

King Charles facing a massive 'purge' amid incoming solar eclipse video

King Charles facing a massive 'purge' amid incoming solar eclipse
Prince Harry 'regrets' losing Princess Kate to family feud: His ‘second great loss' video

Prince Harry 'regrets' losing Princess Kate to family feud: His ‘second great loss'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Archie, Lilibet to become 'closer' with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Archie, Lilibet to become 'closer' with royal family
Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell marriage at risk following Noah Cyrus controversy

Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell marriage at risk following Noah Cyrus controversy
King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition video

King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition
Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone

Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone
Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer

Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer