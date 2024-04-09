Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has taken a major decision about her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard as Kate Middleton and King Charles are undergoing cancer treatment.



Prince Harry’s sweetheart launched her lifestyle venture with a brand-new Instagram account on March 15, nearly a week before Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

Now, the Sky News Australia has claimed that an official website with further details about Meghan’s new products was expected to go live on April 7 but it did not appear.

The latest move by Meghan Markle has prompted speculation that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is pausing her latest venture until after Prince Harry’s expected trip to UK next month.

The publication also claims Meghan is expected to join her husband on the trip to London with their two children Archie and Lilibet to spend time with the royal family.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Daily Express UK on Monday, “Meghan knows that if she appears even remotely opportunistic while the Royal Family has a cancer cloud hovering, she will be vilified, and it will result in another very public professional failure.”