Netlfix slammed for ‘revilifying’ Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop’: ‘It’s a disgrace’

Prince Andrew received support as Netflix rehashed his scandal by dramatisation his Newsnight interview in show Scoop.



Speaking on GB News, Lee Cohen said the streaming giant is “re-vilifying” the Duke of York even though he not been convicted of anything.

For the unversed, Andrew spoke about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein on BBC Newsnight in 2019.

Lending support to the disgraced Royal, the expert said, “Why was this drama made at an exorbitant cost while the real interview still exists?”

“Why should Prince Andrew or any living person be made subject to a fictional account of their life with invented dialogue and innuendo?

“This is nothing but an attempt to re-vilify the Prince again. Just when he was just beginning to win some thawing in attitudes against him,” Cohen continued.

He said Andrew is “once again being singled out while other names such as Bill Gates and Bill Clinton are given free passes because they are the darlings of the woke.”

The host of the show, Nana Akua also slammed the streaming platform, saying, “I totally agree with you [Lee Cohen]. You can’t make dramatisations about people who actually are alive and then make up stories about their life.

“I can’t watch The Crown because I think it’s a disgrace, frankly. But it’s all Netflix again, isn’t it? Netflix did the Sussex documentaries, The Crown and now this.

“I think we need to be having a word with Netflix.”