King Charles health update issued amid cancer treatment

Royal fans have received an exciting update on Britain’s King Charles health as the monarch is fighting cancer.



According to a report by Birmingham Live, the King is 'responding well' to cancer treatment and is 'really upbeat'.

This has been claimed by Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths while speaking to the GB News.

She said: "I am hearing that he's actually responding genuinely, really well to cancer treatment. And everyone in the royal household is feeling positive and upbeat about how he's responding."

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said in February, just a week after he was discharged from hospital for prostate surgery.

The fresh update on the monarch’s health has been disclosed after he issued statement in reaction to Sydney incident, saying: “My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack. While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services. Charles R.”