Sacha Baron Cohen attends SNL afterparty amid Isla Fisher divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted at a Saturday Night Live (SNL) afterparty in New York City, following the divorce announcement with Isla Fisher.

According to PEOPLE report, the Borat star arrived with Chris Rock and mingled with other famous stars like Chris Stapleton and Kaia Gerber.

Baron Cohen's appearance at the event comes amidst the news of his divorce from Fisher, which they shared publicly on April 5.

The couple, who had been married for over 13 years, revealed in an Instagram Story that they had filed the end of their marriage last year.

Baron Cohen opted for a casual look at the afterparty, sporting a collared shirt, black leather jacket, cargo pants, and a navy New York Yankees cap.

On the other hand, Baron Cohen also faced allegations from Rebel Wilson about his behavior on the set of the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

The Pitch Perfect actress claimed to have felt harassed and humiliated by the actor.

