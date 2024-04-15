 
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice over UK return, reconciliation with royal family

April 15, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is all set to return to UK for Invictus Games next month, and Meghan Markle is expected to join him.

There are also reports King Charles may offer olive branch to the California-based royal couple and invite them to spend time with the monarch at Balmoral.

However, OK! Magazine, citing a source claims, Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘no plans to meet' Harry during his trip to the UK as the couple ‘focus on positivity.’

Amid these claims, a royal expert has advised Meghan related to reconciliation with the royal family.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond claims: “I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry’s concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions.”

She went on, “I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would, rightly, be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral.”

