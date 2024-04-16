 
Kate Middleton attends brother James Middleton birthday amid cancer battle?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, April 15.

James turned 37 on April 15, marking his first birthday since becoming a father.

James Middleton and his wife, Alizee, welcomed their first child, a son named Inigo, last year.

He took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with his son to mark his birthday on Monday.

James also hinted that his ailing sister Kate Middleton may have attended his 37th birthday amid her cancer treatment.

The future queen’s brother shared the sweet photo with caption “Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday.”

James Middleton also revealed he was "surrounded by family" on his special day, which hints at Kate Middleton may have attended the special event.

“Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs,” James said.

James Middleton’s post came just two days after Kate broke her silence on social with a statement in reaction to 'terrible events' in Sydney.

Kate and Prince William said in a joint statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others.”


