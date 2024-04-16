Meghan Markle follows in footsteps of Prince William?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is seemingly following in the footsteps of her brother-in-law Prince William with the launch of her new product from her new business venture American Riviera Orchard.



Archie and Lilibet doting mother unveiled the first product from her new business venture by sending 50 influencers a jar of strawberry jam.

Meghan’s product has been disclosed by fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle is not the only royal selling jam.

The report claims with Waitrose strawberry jam from Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall estate is available in UK stores.

Royal expert Cameron Walker also took to X, formerly Twitter and shared the screengrabs of Tracy Robbins and Delfina Balquier stories, saying “The Duchess of Sussex has sent favoured influencers her first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, including socialite Delfina Balquier (who attended the charity polo match with Prince Harry and Meghan on Friday) and fashion designer Tracy Robbins.”



