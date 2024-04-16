Prince William leaves King Charles in tears with future plans amid cancer battle

Prince William left his father King Charles in tears after the Prince of Wales revealed his future plans related to Duchy of Cornwall estate.



According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, got emotional hearing son Prince William talk about his royal future in a clip from the 2019 documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.

The clip of the documentary has resurfaced and doing rounds on internet as King Charles battles cancer.

Prince William took over the huge Duchy of Cornwall estate when his father King Charles became monarch.

In the clip, Prince William speaks to a farmer about his future plans related to the Duchy of Cornwall

The future king says in the clip that he had “started to think about” how he would one day inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate and what he planned to “do with it.”

In the documentary, the viewers were then shown a clip of King Charles, reflecting on the conversation between William and the farmer.

In the clip, King Charles reveals: "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."