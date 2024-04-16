Prince Harry safe from deportation in US visa case? Find out

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly safe from deportation as long as the Biden administration remains, per the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.

The Duke of Sussex’s visa is currently being reviewed by a judge after The Heritage Foundation brought a lawsuit saying that it’s in public interest to find out if he admitted to past drug usage in his application, since he detailed drug abuse in his memoir Spare.

Regarding the Prince’s deportation, Hartley said, "not going to happen in the Biden administration".

Former editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie agrees with Hartley and has claimed that Harry is getting “special treatment.”

"If he's kicked out of the United States, he has to come back here. I don't want him back here! The psychodrama is bad enough with him being 6,000 miles away,” MacKenzie said.

“What would it be like if he was wandering around Windsor Great Park every day and bringing his Mrs with him? All I could see is massive aggro," he continued.

He further explained: "Biden is saying if Trump's in favour of kicking him out, I'm in favour of keeping him, and therefore he's got caught up in some rather ridiculous political drama.”

"I don't want him back here. He lied on his visa because there was no money involved. He then writes a book and says, 'If you throw in I took drugs, then the value of my book goes up'. All it does is shows what a terrible piece of work he is. Please don't bring him back here," he added.

"It is special treatment, I totally agree. You can get very aggravated about it. And it's a very odd world. But once you get into American politics, he is a protected species as far as the Democrats are concerned" he concluded.