Queen Camilla joins crucial talks at Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle launches new product

Britain’s royal family has shared its first social media post after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle launched her first product from new lifestyle business venture American Riviera Orchard.



Shortly after Meghan unveiled her new product, royal family revealed that Queen Camilla joined a discussion with SafeLives Changemakers at palace.

The royal family revealed, “As Patron of @SafeLives_, The Queen has joined a discussion with Changemakers, young pioneers of the charity, at Buckingham Palace.

“Changemakers assist in guiding the charity’s response to issues facing young people, with a particular focus on encouraging healthy relationships.”

The SafeLives Changemakers are a group of 14 - 20 year olds, who assist in guiding the charity’s response to issues facing young people, with a particular focus on exploring and promoting healthy relationships.

It is the UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse, for everyone and for good. The charity recognises children and young people as victims in their own right - those aged 13-17 experience some of the highest rates of domestic abuse.

