Prince Harry security 'very much' dependent on Home Office upon UK visit

Prince Harry's safety is deeply relied on the Home Office as he is deprived of his right of security in the UK, it is understood.

The Duke of Sussex, who was rejected a special security team for when he comes to his homeland, is set to be protected by a 'rigorous' protection from the Met Police.

“The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” a Home Office spokesperson said: “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements.”



Meanwhile, another source tells Express.co.uk: “Harry’s team had to be sure that all the right security measures were in place before confirming his attendance at the event."

They added: “Once those assurances were made by the Home Office, his attendance was confirmed and the go-ahead was given to make the announcement.”



“Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” a source told Express.co.uk earlier. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected.”





