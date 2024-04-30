Meghan Markle slid in 'different personality' with Kate, Prince William in key speech

Meghan Markle excitedly touched upon her plans to bring about change with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Royal Foundation Forum back in 2018 alongside to-be husband Prince Harry and the Waleses, gave a hint about her differing personality with the Royals.



"Thank goodness it's such differing personalities and that everyone's very communicative, because that's how you can really see bigger change," she said



"If everyone's thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? You know, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset? Changing mindsets and all of that is part of this communication that we have constantly. So, I think it's part of the reason we've had so much success with Heads Together and whatever we end up working on moving forward."



The Duchess then spoke about greater causes including women empowerment

She said: "With so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp, there's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.

"You'll often hear people say, 'Well you're helping people find their voice' and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."