Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles ahead of UK return

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly sent a very meaningful message to his ailing father King Charles with his actions ahead of his return to UK next month.

The apparent message of Prince Harry has been disclosed by his close friend and polo player Nacho Figueras and it is about parenthood.

Prince Harry had opened up about his relationship with King Charles, in his memoir Spare, released last year.

The Duke writes in his bombshell book: “He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single-parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

Amid these claims, Nacho has shared a rare insight into Harry’s parenting of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He told People magazine, Prince Harry "loves being a dad", adding that "He loves parenthood. I admire him so much as a parent.”

The Duke’s friend further said: "Prince Harry is doing very well, and I admire how he has fully embraced fatherhood over the past couple of years."

"Seeing Prince Harry so involved with his children and happy with his great wife is heartening,” Nacho went on saying.

