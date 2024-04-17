Meghan Markle's major future plan in US laid bare

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s major future plans in US a day after she launched her first product from new business venture.



Speaking to GB News, Kinsey Schofield claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mom is trying to build a commercial empire as an influencer.

Kinsey Schofield said: “I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British Royal Family.”

The royal commentator went on to say, “Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service. Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them.”

“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element?”, she added.

Meghan unveiled her first product from new lifestyle business venture American Riviera Orchard recently ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit.