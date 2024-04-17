 
Meghan Markle called a lost cause for feminine causes everywhere

Experts have just branded a lost causes for feminine causes everywhere now that Queen Camilla has become the face of domestic violence causes everywhere.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her allegations have been shared in a piece for News.com.au and highlights some of the couple’s biggest flaws.

According to Ms Elser, “Somehow in the last four years some great switcheroo has happened.”

Because as of right now “the Queen has become a leading voice and campaigner on domestic violence”.

While “the Duchess of Sussex has done everything from writing a childrens’ book to making a six-part Netflix series about how rotten being a member of the royal family was to spending a year setting up a nascent lifestyle brand which will sell nut butters and napkins which feels all very 50s housewife.”

Before concluding she also went a far as to say, “What looking at the Tuesday photo of Camilla and the four SafeLives Changemakers truly drives home, for me, is the lost potential of Meghan for not only Crown Inc but for feminist causes as a whole.”

