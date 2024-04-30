Meghan Markle to fly to Nigeria as Prince Harry plans to visit UK?

Meghan Markle is expected to travel to Nigeria while her husband Prince Harry plans to visit his home country, the UK, in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



According to some reports, while Meghan’s name is mentioned on the guest list of the event set to take place on May 8, she has not confirmed whether or not she will travel to the UK or not.



During an appearance Talk TV host, Mike Graham spoke on the matter, "I don't see how you can fly all the way from California in one hop to Nigeria, you just can't do it..."



"Will she be flying commercial, long haul? Because you can't take a private jet to Nigeria, can you?" To which royal podcast host, Kinsey Schofield added: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!"

Meanwhile, Harry may make a "significant effort" to see his cancer-stricken father King Charles during his highly anticipated UK visit.

"I do think he’s going to make a significant effort to see King Charles not only because of the King’s health issues but Harry and Meghan monetise their relationship with the British Royal Family,” Kinsey Schofield said.

Kinsey added: "It’s very important they continue to remind the world and especially Americans that they have that connection because that is truly how they make their money over here."