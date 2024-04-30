‘Agitated' Prince Harry's micromanaging tendencies ridiculed

Experts have just started bashing Prince Harry for his micromanaging tendencies.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Palmer issued these sentiments while speaking to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson.

During that chat he touched on the Duke’s alleged desire to always “micromanage things” behind closed doors, and accused him of doing the same exact thing back when he launched the Invictus Games as well, in 2014.

He told the host, “Of course the British press did give a lot of support to that [the games].”

“I got a letter from the sort of organiser of the first Invictus Games thanking me personally for my support.”

“And at the same time, I can remember him [Harry] getting really quite agitated on that trip about something he'd read” in a magazine.

“And we were sort of ‘why are you worrying about Heat Magazine, they haven’t got a royal correspondent’, but he sort of saw the media just as one thing and to him there wasn't that much difference between a royal correspondent and somebody who never never reported on him before.”

“He was also very worried about the readers’ comments underneath a news website, not my at that point website but another newspaper company's website.”

“And I don't think anybody could really understand why he was micromanaging things and why he was so agitated about things because clearly there was a lot of nonsense said and written about him at times,” he added before signing off.