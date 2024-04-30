Meghan Markle, Prince Harry running around to endlessly perform with soul crushing repetitiveness

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s apparent insistence to return to the royal fold has just been weighed in on by royal experts.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she weighed in the mundane reality of being a working member of the Royal Family.

She even began the entire piece by comparing the job to theatre and said, “Who knew the theatre had so much in common with being a working member of the royal family? And who would want the latter, really?”

“A job that requires enduring decades of soul-crushing repetitiveness and tedium, of small talk, of endlessly making the politest of platitude-filled chitchat, a ceaseless, endless Sisyphean task of having to endlessly perform?”

“Turns out we know the names of two people who seem to still want a slice of exactly that – Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she chimed in to say before signing off.