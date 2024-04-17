 
Why Taylor Swift said 'sorry' to Travis Kelce at Coachella?

Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce “sorry” during their recent outing at Coachella, according to a lip reader.

A deaf reality TV star named Jackie Gonzalez recently analyzed the happy couple’s clip who were seen dancing and grooving to songs at the music festival.

Making a compilation out of all their clips, Jackie, who was also a participant of Squid Game: The Challenge, revealed what Taylor and Travis were talking about at the concert, including her introductions and alcohol-fuelled apology.

She claims one clip shows the pair making their way through concert crowds as the singer looks at her NFL boyfriend and says, “Oh, my God! We're in the front? Wow."

Another footage shows the moment Taylor appears to be introducing her beau, saying: "This is Travis."

However, in the last clip, the Anti-Hero hitmaker can be seen telling the Super Bowl winner while laughing, “That was the best thing that's happened tonight. Sorry, I'm drunk.”

The couple’s outing comes amid Taylor’s break from Eras Tour and Travis’s NFL off-season.

